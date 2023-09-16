Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.