Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $500.40.

TDY opened at $415.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

