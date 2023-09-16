TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.