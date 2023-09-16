TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Utz Brands Price Performance
UTZ stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $19.15.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
