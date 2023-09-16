TD Cowen Begins Coverage on J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.93.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $126.25 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $5,919,283 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

