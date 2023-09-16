Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $292.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

