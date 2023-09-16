StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

