StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 18.04%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

