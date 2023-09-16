StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

