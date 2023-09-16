StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

