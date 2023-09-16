StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of CLRB opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
