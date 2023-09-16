Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

