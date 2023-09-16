SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.