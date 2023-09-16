SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.37 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

