Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

