Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day moving average is $347.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

