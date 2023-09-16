Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

