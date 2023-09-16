Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.69.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.