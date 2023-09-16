Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,546 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,801,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

