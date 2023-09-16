Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

