Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $318,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 55,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 54,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 46.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.