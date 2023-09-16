Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

