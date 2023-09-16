Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,479 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $111.25 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

