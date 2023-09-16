Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 232 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $208.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

