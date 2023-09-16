Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,924 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.