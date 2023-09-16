SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 222 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IBB opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

