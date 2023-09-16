SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:UBER opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

