SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

