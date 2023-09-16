Single Point Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 52.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $262,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 42.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in RTX by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

