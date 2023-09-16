Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 140.9%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

