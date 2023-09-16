Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 140.9%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda
Jones Soda Company Profile
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Soda
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.