Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Increases By 136.4%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Inception Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

