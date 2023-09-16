Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Grows By 148.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eramet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eramet stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Eramet has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eramet in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

