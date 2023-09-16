Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rises By 135.3%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.