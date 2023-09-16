SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 538.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,373 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

