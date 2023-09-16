SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $8.64 Million in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPXN opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $98.86.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

