SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

