SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Southern Copper by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $93,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

