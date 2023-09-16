SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,838.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,340 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,314. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

