SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,210 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,345.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of MicroStrategy worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $340.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.61 and its 200-day moving average is $324.94. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.46. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $475.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

