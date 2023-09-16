SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 311,465 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

