RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in RTX were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

