RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

