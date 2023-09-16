RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,713 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

