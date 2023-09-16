Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

