Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,217,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

