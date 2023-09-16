Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

