Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.