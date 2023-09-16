Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $303,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 47,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

