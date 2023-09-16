Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $86,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101,731.0% during the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 305,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 1,230,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,485. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.