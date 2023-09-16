Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

