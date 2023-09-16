Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

