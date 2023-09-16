Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
