Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $104.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

ORCL stock opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

